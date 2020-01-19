

News at a Glance



Open Heaven 19 January 2020 Sunday Daily Devotional By Pastor E. A. Adeboye – A Pure Heart Fabilolo Blog - Open Heaven 19 January 2020 Sunday Daily Devotional By Pastor E. A. Adeboye – A Pure HeartMemorise: “Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.” – Matthew 5:8Read: Psalm 24:3-6 (KJV)3 Who shall ascend into the hill of the LORD? or who shall ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



