News at a Glance

Opinion (29/7/2020): Southern Kaduna Killings And Failure Of The Nigerian State – By Emeka Duru Yes International! Magazine - Normalcy may return to the Southern Senatorial District of Kaduna State in the days ahead, following the deployment of the army and other security agents. This may lead to cessation of hostilities and killings in the affected communities.



News Credibility Score: 21%



