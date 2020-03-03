

News at a Glance



Opinion (3/3/2020): Nigeria Through The Lens Of Coronavirus – By Simon Kolawole Yes International! Magazine - In eight weeks — between January and February 2020, to be specific — a disease killed 118 Nigerians. According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), there were 2,633 “suspected” cases, 609 “confirmed” and nine “probable” during the period.



News Credibility Score: 21%



