

News at a Glance



Opinion (6/7/2020): Hushpuppi’s Death – By Sam Omatseye Yes International! Magazine - It is Ramon Abbas he bears. Even that name puzzles. Some reports anglicise his first name as Raymond. But it is Hushpuppi we know, poetic, lyrical and even symbolic. Hush implies silent, furtive, conspiratorial, shadowy.



News Credibility Score: 21%



