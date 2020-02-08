Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Order Obaseki to rebuild my hotel – Kabaka tells court
Mega News  - Mr. Tony Kabaka Adun has asked an Edo State High Court to order the Edo State Government to rebuild his T. Latifah Hotel and Suites that was demolished last Wednesday. The Edo State Government had pulled down the hotel in its ongoing efforts to remove ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


