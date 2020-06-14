Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Orho Obada is dead, Okowa mourns
News photo Politics Nigeria  - The Chairman, Board of Trustee of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Major-General Orho Obada (rtd), is dead. It was learned that the former Federal Commissioner for Works was pronounced dead on Saturday night after a brief undisclosed illness.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Additional Sources

Former Minister of Works, Obada, Dies Naija News:
Major-General Orho Obada (Rtd), a former Federal Commissioner for Works, has died after a brief undisclosed illness. The former Minister who hailed from Agbarho Kingdom in Ughelli North council area reportedly died on Saturday night.
Maj. Gen. Orho Esio Obada dies Ogene African:
DELTA, Nigeria – Maj. Gen. Orho Esio Obada, (Rtd.) is dead. OgeneAfrican learnt that the former Federal Commissioner for Works died on Saturday night after a brief illness. It was learnt that Maj. Gen. Obada fell sick last week.
NPO Reports:
Breaking! Former Minister of Works Dies


   More Picks
1 42-YR OLD INDIAN DIES ON AIR DURING FLIGHT FROM NIGERIA TO INDIA - Abuja Reporters, 2 hours ago
2 Edo APC to expel Obaseki, two others for violating Party Constitution - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
3 Edo APC wants Obaseki, others expelled from party - Velox News, 2 hours ago
4 4 reportedly dead in Ilorin bridge collapse - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
5 PDP Lists Conditions For Governor Obaseki To Fly Party Ticket in Edo Election - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
6 APC Governors react to Obaseki’s disqualification - Politics Nigeria, 3 hours ago
7 Another lady raped, murdered in Ibadan Church building - Velox News, 3 hours ago
8 Fresh crisis hits Ondo APC over Owo violence - Velox News, 3 hours ago
9 Edo/Ondo: APC Governors seek soft landing for Obaseki - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
10 As much as I hate the death sentence, no punishment is too severe for a rapist- Pastor Adeboye (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info