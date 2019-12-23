Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Orji Uzor Kalu to remain in prison as court dismisses bail application
News photo The Guardian  - A federal high court on Monday dismissed the bail application for imprisoned former Abia State governor and lawmaker Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. The court on Thursday, December 5 sentenced Kalu to 12 years imprisonment after being found guilty on all the ...

5 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Orji Uzor Kalu to spend Christmas in prison as court rejects his bail application Linda Ikeji Blog:
Convicted Former Abia state governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, will be celebrating the yuletide in prison as his bail application was dismissed for lack in merit by a Federal high court sitting in Lagos today Monday December 23rd.
Daily Times:
Justice Mohammed Liman of the federal high court has dismissed Orji Uzor Kalu’s application for bail pending determination of his appeal against his fraud conviction.
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Court denies Orji Kalu bail pending appeal A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday dismissed an application for bail filed by convicted former Abia Gov. Orji Kalu pending the outcome of his appeal against his conviction.
Court set to rule on Orji Kalu’s post-conviction bail application TVC News:
Former governor of Abia State, Orji uzor Kalu, will soon know the outcome of his post-conviction bail application, as Justice Mohammed Liman set to deliver ruling by 12noon. Mr Kalu was convicted earlier in the month, of N7.1bn fraud and sentenced to ...
Point Blank News:
Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, December 23, 2019, dismissed an application for a post-conviction bail filed by a convicted former governor…
PM News:
Jailed Senator Orji Uzor Kalu's hope of spending the Christmas with the family was dashed in Lagos today.
Daily Nigerian:
Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court has ordered former Abia State Governor Orji Uzor-Kalu to remain in the prison custody until his appeal case is determined.
Jailed Orji Kalu’s hope of spending Christmas with family crashes The News Guru:
Jailed Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s hope of spending Christmas with his family was dashed on Monday after a Federal High Court in Lagos dismissed his request for bail, pending his appeal of a 12 year sentence passed on him early December. TheNewsGuru.com ( ...
The News:
Akin Kuponiyi Former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu will celebrate this year’s Christmas in prison as his application for bail pending appeal of his conviction for
TV360 Nigeria:
Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos has turned down the request for post-conviction bail filed by a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu. Kalu was convicted of N7.1bn fraud by Justice Mohammed Idris and was jailed on December ...
Inside Business Online:
A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has refused to grant a former Abia State governor, Uzor Orji Kalu, a post-conviction bail. Justice Mohammed Liman, however, ordered that the former governor be remanded in prison until his appeal has been heard.
Naija News:
A Federal High Court in Lagos, has rejected the request for post-conviction bail filed by a former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu. Justice Mohammed Idris had convicted of Kalu of N7.1bn fraud and sentenced him to 12-year imprisonment on ...
GTV:
The Federal High Court in Lagos has rejected an application for post-conviction bail by former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, who is serving 12-year imprisonment for N7.65billion fraud. Justice Mohammad Liman ordered Kalu to...
NPress:
A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday dismissed an application for bail filed by convicted former Abia Governor Orji...
Politicos:
The Federal High Court in Lagos has rejected an application for post-conviction bail by Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu, who is serving 12-year imprisonment for N7.65billion fraud.
MetroStar Nigeria:
A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday turned down a request by a former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, to grant him bail on health grounds.


