

News at a Glance



Ortom vs Oshiomhole: APC National Chairman loses in court in N10bn libel case Daily Post - A High Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State on Friday dismissed the preliminary objection filed by Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and his party in the N10 billion defamation suit filed against them by the ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



