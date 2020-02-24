

News at a Glance



Oshiomhole: APC govs forum DG gets 7-day ultimatum to withdraw ‘malicious statement’ Blueprint - A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state has threatened to sue the Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Saliu Lukman, for making ‘malicious statement’ against the national chairman of [...]



News Credibility Score: 41%



