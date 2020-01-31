Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Oshiomhole: I wouldn’t mind continuation of APC crisis if…
The Breaking Times  - The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has declared that he would not mind the continuation of the ongoing crisis rocking the party if it would amount to electoral victories for the party in future elections.

6 hours ago
