

News at a Glance



Oshiomhole, Tinubu, Akande are impostors, not APC leaders – Buba Galadima The Herald - Leader of Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Alhaji Buba Galadima has warned Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande and others against parading



News Credibility Score: 61%



