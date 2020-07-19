News at a Glance

Oshiomhole angry because I refused to help him defraud Edo people —Obaseki Ripples Nigeria - Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday denied the statement credited to his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, that he used obnoxious means to destroy the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.



News Credibility Score: 61%



