Oshiomhole faces fresh Edo palaver The Guardian - Few hours to the New Year, more troubles seem to be coming the way of the embattled National Chairman of the APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole. A chieftain of the APC, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, vowed on Sunday that he would stage “a massive Oshiomhole Must Go ...



News Credibility Score: 99%