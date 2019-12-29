Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Oshiomhole faces fresh Edo palaver
Few hours to the New Year, more troubles seem to be coming the way of the embattled National Chairman of the APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole. A chieftain of the APC, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, vowed on Sunday that he would stage "a massive Oshiomhole Must Go ...

2 hours ago
Oshiomhole Faces Fresh Edo ‘Wahala’ News Dey:
All Progressive Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams OshiomholeFile Photo As the New Year beckons, more troubles seem to be coming the way of the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole,...


