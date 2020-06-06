

News at a Glance



Oshiomhole frustrated effort to remove fuel subsidy under Obasanjo – Atiku Politics Nigeria - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar says the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, frustrated the efforts of the Olusegun Obasanjo administration’s to remove fuel subsidy.



News Credibility Score: 21%



