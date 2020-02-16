Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Oshiomhole has made North lose its privilege in APC — Babachir Lawal
The Breaking Times  - Former Secretary to the Government to the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal has described the All Progressives Congress (APC), his party, as a “funny” organisation.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 "You will never carry your child"- Tboss in tears rain curses lady who called her child ugly fowl(Video) - AY Naija NG, 6 hours ago
2 “I Can Do Whatever I Want With My Money” -Senator Dino Melaye Fires Back At Speed Darlington - Too Xclusive, 6 hours ago
3 Nigerian Rapper Vector Says People Who Shout In church While Praying Are Selfish | Do You Agree? - REDigion, 6 hours ago
4 Why Supreme Court can’t hear Ihedioha’s judgment review application — Uzodinma - MusBizu Beat, 6 hours ago
5 ‘Our mandate will be restored’ — Timpire Sylva breaks silence on Lyon’s sack - Nigerian Eye, 6 hours ago
6 Coronavirus: Nigerians Trapped In Wuhan, China Cry Out “Bring Us Home” - Daily Info, 6 hours ago
7 Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose celebrate their son’s birthday alongside her new boyfriend “AE”(Photos) - Wotzup NG, 6 hours ago
8 MTV Base Behind The Story: I wanted to be a footballer, not musician – Zlatan - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
9 The APC is now a funny organization under Oshiomhole - Former SGF, Babachir Lawal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Bereaved father stabs nurse, attacks other medical workers over son's death - Pulse Nigeria, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info