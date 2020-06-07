Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Oshiomhole no longer APC chairman, VON DG warns
Velox News  - Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has warned that since Adams Oshiomhole is no longer the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), any electoral process undertaken by the party under his ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Court orders interim forfeiture of N827m to FG - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
2 “The kind of customer I’m happy to lose” – says Jeff Bezos in response to angry customer who’s against his support for BLM - Ife Knows, 1 hour ago
3 Candidates can print result notification now – JAMB - NNN, 2 hours ago
4 ‘Ikpeazu is stable, in high spirit’ - Loveworld Plus TV, 2 hours ago
5 We approved Buhari’s $5.5b loan request to save 20m jobs – Lawan - Phenomenal, 2 hours ago
6 Lagos Govt eases lockdown on event centres - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 Odion Ighalo Reveals What He Will Do If He Is Racially Abused - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
8 Lagos eases lockdown on event centres - Velox News, 2 hours ago
9 Bush, Romney won’t support Trump for second term - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
10 BREAKING – Edo Governorship: Plot To Disqualify Obaseki Thickens - Salone, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info