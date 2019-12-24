Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Oshiomhole rejects Christmas gifts from Obaseki – Gov’s Aide
NNN  - NNN:  Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Edo, has rejected Christmas gifts from Edo State Government. Mr Crusoe Osage, the Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Buhari who disobeyed courts for years is a rule of law apostle – Fayemi - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
2 Police Arrest Gun-Carrying Herdsmen In Kano - City People Magazine, 2 hours ago
3 Yuletide – Photographers attribute low patronage to use of smart phones - NNN, 2 hours ago
4 Justice Nyesom-Wike celebrates  Rivers Christmas Baby - Scan News Nigeria, 2 hours ago
5 El-Zakzaky Shiites storm Kaduna on Christmas day - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
6 Turkey mulls sending troops to Libya - PM News, 2 hours ago
7 Revealed: Humanitarian Minister In Trouble As Her Ministry Is Placed Under Strict Monitoring...See Why - Tori News, 2 hours ago
8 2020: Nothing Can Stop Me From Becoming A Father – Zlatan - Made 4 Naija, 3 hours ago
9 How fire cracker made a man lose his mother on Christmas day - Kemi Filani Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Man shares photos showing how he started the decade struggling from his room and ends it receiving an award from Queen Elizabeth - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info