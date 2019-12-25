Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Oshiomhole rejects gifts from Gov Obaseki
Wotzup NG  - Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected Christmas gifts from Edo State Government. Mr Crusoe Osagie, the Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communications, disclosed this in a statement in ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 DJ Cuppy puts 500K in The Fridge as a Christmas Gift to Her Manager (video) - GQ Buzz, 2 hours ago
2 Sanwo-Olu at Christmas Commutes 3 Death Sentences to Life Imprisonment, Frees 6 Other inmates - Metro Watch, 2 hours ago
3 Christmas: See beyond eating, drinking, Bishop Ezeokafor urges Christians - Paradise News, 3 hours ago
4 I Hope History Will Be Kind To Me: Buhari - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
5 Funke Akindele, Husband And Twins Share Lovely Christmas Pictures - Naija Choice, 3 hours ago
6 Masquerade allegedly arrested in Anambra state (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Tankers explode, shut down Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - MetroStar Nigeria, 3 hours ago
8 Sultan tackles CAN over U.S. report on religious persecution in Nigeria - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
9 58-year-old woman delivers baby boy after missing menstruation for 13 years - Daily Nigerian, 3 hours ago
10 Gov Sanwoolu Commutes Three Death Sentences To Life Imprisonment, Sets Six Prisoners Free - CKN Nigeria, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info