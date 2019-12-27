Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Oshiomhole remains suspended from Edo APC, Obaseki insists
News photo TVC News  - Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki, said the national chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole remains suspended from the Party until he is remorseful and apologetic for action that has caused the party great problem ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 2019: PDP’s missed opportunity - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 Daily Times Newspaper, Saturday, December 28, 2019 - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
3 Inuwa Yahaya Signs N130.83 Billion 2020 Budget - Gist Punch, 2 hours ago
4 10 years after Maryam: I want to re-marry, says IBB - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
5 Buhari decries terror as ISWAP beheads 11 on Xmas Day - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
6 Nigeria faces impending bankruptcy over mounting debts – Obasanjo - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
7 Buhari, Abdulsalam Abubakar move to resolve Ganduje, Sanusi’s rift - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
8 Woman Allegedly Defaces Brother’s Maid With Hot Iron - Information Nigeria, 3 hours ago
9 Dasuki Spent 4 years in Detention, Emefiele Who Released Money Walks Free – Lamido - The Herald, 3 hours ago
10 Publish names of ghost workers now, Labour tasks Kogi Govt - Daily Times, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info