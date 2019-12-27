

Oshiomhole remains suspended from Edo APC, Obaseki insists TVC News - Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki, said the national chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole remains suspended from the Party until he is remorseful and apologetic for action that has caused the party great problem ...



