

News at a Glance



Oshiomhole's Political Immolation By Ozodinukwe Okenwa Sahara Reporters - SOC Okenwa SOC Okenwa The former Governor of Edo State and current National Chairman of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, is a dimunitive man of considerable intellectual staying ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



