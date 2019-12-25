Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Oshiomhole’s Rejects Obaseki’s Christmas Gifts
News photo Anaedo Online  - The crisis between Gov. Obaseki and Oshiomole has dragged for a long time and no one wants to seek peace, but today the 25th of December 2019, Gov. Obaseki made a bold move to settle crisis between him and the National Chairman of All Progressive ...

2 hours ago
