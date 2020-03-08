

News at a Glance



Oshiomhole’s Suspension: Andrew Emwanta drags Justice Lewis Allagoa to The NJC Gist Punch - A lawyer, Andrew Emwanta has filed a complaint against a judge of the Federal High Court In Kano, Justice Lewis Allagoa, for alleged misconduct as a presiding judge.Justice Allagoa on Thursday set aside a ruling of the FCT High Court suspending the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



