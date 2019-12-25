

News at a Glance



Oshiomhole’s mum rejects Obaseki’s Christmas gifts PM News - Hajiya Aishetu Oshiomhole, mother of the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), has rejected Christmas gifts sent to her son, Adams Oshiomhole by his successor in Edo, Governor Godwin Obaseki.



News Credibility Score: 41%



