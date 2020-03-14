

News at a Glance



Oshiomhole’s sack and APC’s battles for survival Vanguard News - BY OTEGHE ADAMS SINCE the Abuja High Court delivered a judgement restraining Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from parading himself as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja has become the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



