Oshiomhole’s sack and APC’s battles for survival
News photo Vanguard News  - BY OTEGHE ADAMS SINCE the Abuja High Court delivered a judgement restraining Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from parading himself as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja has become the ...

10 hours ago
1 Coronavirus: Nigeria Releases 179 People Quarantined in Lagos, Ogun States - Signal, 2 hours ago
2 Sanusi Lands in Lagos as Abuja Court Frees Him from Detention - Friday Posts, 2 hours ago
3 Saudi Arabia to Suspend all International Flights over Coronavirus - The Herald, 2 hours ago
4 APC crisis: Amaechi, Gov. Obaseki, Peterside, Keyamo, others take final decision on Oshiomhole - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
5 Naira bounces back after days of depreciation - Today, 2 hours ago
6 VIDEO: Homosexuality is caused by Ogbanje —– Pete Edochie - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
7 Ali Baba Reacts To Viral Video Of Lady Caught With Another Man In Her “Matrimonial Home” - Within Nigeria, 3 hours ago
8 APC settles for Giadom to replace Oshiomhole as National chairman - The Giant, 3 hours ago
9 Immigration opens new recruitment website - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
10 Trump declares national emergency, warns he may add UK to list of 26 countries banned from traveling to the US - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 3 hours ago
