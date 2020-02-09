

News at a Glance



Oshoala wins second trophy with Barcelona, scores twice in 10-1 win (VIDEO) The Info NG - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Super Falcons striker and four-time African Women Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala has once again powered with her team to add for another win.



News Credibility Score: 81%



