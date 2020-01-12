

Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT corridor ready in May – Sanwo-Olu Vanguard News - Olasunkanmi Akoni Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Sunday construction work on the 13.68-kilometer Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor from Oshodi to Abule Egba would be completed in May. The governor disclosed when he led a delegation of ...



