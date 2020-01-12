

News at a Glance



Osinbajo, Abiodun, Wike, Others Laud Military on Armed Forces Remembrance Day This Day - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike; Governor Seriake Dickson; Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State have hailed the military for keeping the country safe and preserving it for future ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



