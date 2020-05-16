

News at a Glance



Osinbajo Announces 80% Slash For NAFDAC Registration Fee Naija Biz Com - The Federal Government of Nigeria has issued a set of palliatives to help MSMEs wade through the current economic fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic.According to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, these palliatives reflect the Buhari administration’s ...



News Credibility Score: 1%



