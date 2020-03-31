

News at a Glance



Osinbajo: Buhari Legally Backed To Issue COVID-19 Restrictions The New Diplomat - The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has cleared the air about the legality of President Muhammadu Buhari’s lockdown order in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States. According to the Vice President, the President’s restriction order got its legal ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



