Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Osinbajo Reveals 'New Plan' FG Will Use To Tackle Insecurity
Tori News  - Nigeria's vice president, Yemi Osinbajo has revealed the latest moves FG will implement to tackle insecurity in the country.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 1%


   More Picks
1 Lagos NURTW Chairman, MC Oluomo Reacts To Okada And Tricycle Ban, Reveals Next Move - Tori News, 58 mins ago
2 'I Can't Sleep Without Taking Sleeping Tablets' - Angela Okorie Cries Out - Tori News, 58 mins ago
3 Arewa CF: President Buhari best for Nigeria now - Today, 1 hour ago
4 South Korean court orders compensation for Cristiano Ronaldo no-show - Today, 1 hour ago
5 ‘I had a gun in my lap and I was ready to commit suicide’ – Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder reveals his battle with depression - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 1 hour ago
6 Photos And Video: Alleged Suicide Bomber Says Items Found In His Bag Are Firecrackers - The Breaking Times, 1 hour ago
7 Insecurity: We’ve reached tipping point, Lawan tells Buhari - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
8 “I Know A Former South-West Governor Who Had A Killer Squad” – Falana - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: UAE gives out medical supplies to affected countries - Today, 2 hours ago
10 Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi dead at 95 - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info