News at a Glance
Osinbajo, South West govs agree on framework to back Amotekun
The Guardian
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and South-West governors yesterday met at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where they resolved to come up with a framework to provide backing to the regional security...
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Insists Amotekun not regional army but child of necessity Soni Daniel – Abuja Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, says Southwest governors are ready to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to explain the whole concept of the security outfit, ...
This Day:
To agree on legal framework for regional security network Iyobosa Uwugiaren, Omololu Ogunmade, Alex Enumah in Abuja and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan The federal government and governors from the South-west yesterday found a political solution to the growing ...
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online Amotekun: Osinbajo, SouthWest governors meet Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is now meeting with state governors from the SouthWest zone of the country over Amotekun, the newly established regional security now stirring controversy.
Premium Times:
Mr Akeredolu said the governors, however, agreed with Mr Osinbajo to put a legal framework in place for the security outfit.
Information Nigeria:
The federal government and southwest governors have reached an agreement to draw up a legal framework for the Western Security Network code-named: Amotekun. This was disclosed by Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, to state house correspondents ...
Ripples:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday met behind closed -doors with the six South West Governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting started immediately after the expanded National Economic Council (NEC) meeting presided over by the Vice ...
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, on Tuesday met with South West Governors, the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, over the establishment of a regional security outfit, operation ...
The Herald:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday met with South-West Governors where it was agreed that the structure of Amotekun should also align with the Community
FR News:
The federal government and governors of states in the south-west have reached the agreement to draw up a legal framework for the Western Nigeria Security Network code-named: Amotekun, The Cable reports.
PM News:
Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is meeting with Southwest governors in Abuja over the setting up of a regional security outfit, Operation Amotekun.
Nigerian Monitor:
Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, says Amotekun, a regional security outfit established by governors of the south-west remains illegal.
Nigerian Eye:
The Ondo State Governor and Chairman of the Southwest Governors, Rotimi Akeredolu, has disclosed what was agreed upon during the meeting with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo with regards to Amotekun.Akeredolu said governors of the region and Osinbajo ...
The News Guru:
Southwest Governors on Thursday said they agreed with the Federal Government on developing a legal framework for its security outfit, Operation Amotekun. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had held a meeting with Southwest governors in Abuja to find ways of ...
The News:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, met today with South West Governors, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police. The meeting
Business Post Nigeria:
By Modupe Gbadeyanka An agreement has been reached between the federal government and the six.
The Citizen:
A meeting between Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the governors of the South-West states has begun at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The agenda is the security outfit, Operation Amotekun, recently launched by the states in the zone.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
The Federal Government and South-West governors have reached an agreement on Operation Amotekun. Laolu Akande, the Special Adviser to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, made this known via his verified Twitter handle this evening.
Reporters Wall:
The Federal Government and South-West governors have agreed that Operation Amotekun should be structured to More
News Verge:
Reports reaching NEWSVERGE indicate that the Federal Government and South West governors have agreed on the establishment of Amotekun security initiative. This was revealed through the twitter handle of Mr Laolu Akande, the Vice President’s media aide.
247 U Reports:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday met with South West Governors where it was agreed that the structure of Amotekun should also align with the Community Policing strategy of the Federal Government. Amotekun is a security Initiative inaugurated on ...
Naija News:
Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Vice-President is currently meeting with Southwest governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
Concise News:
National leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, has backed the creation of Amotekun, the regional security outfit established by governors of the South-West.
Loveworld Plus TV:
• YCE condemns Tinubu’s comment • Ibadan Progressive Union drums support for security outfit Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and South-West governors yesterday met at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where they resolved to come up with a framework to ...
City Voice:
By Ismaila Chafe Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday met with South-West Governors where it was agreed that the structure of Amotekun should also align with the Community Policing strategy of the Federal Government. Amotekun is a security ...
