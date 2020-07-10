Post News
|
Latest
|
Newspapers
|
User Posts
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Latest News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Vanguard News
2
Sahara Reporters
3
Channels Television
4
This Day
5
Leadership
6
Financial Watch
7
Linda Ikeji Blog
8
Daily Times
9
Complete Sports
10
The Guardian
11
Nigerian Tribune
12
Techpoint
13
Nairaland Forum
14
Premium Times
15
Naija Loaded
News at a Glance
Osinbajo denies receiving N4billion from suspended EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reacted to allegation of receiving N4bn from suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. The Vice President's media aide Laolu Akande who rubbished the claim, ...
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
LEADERSHIP : Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has dismissed reports that the embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, gave him N4 billion.
The Guardian:
A media aide has said the suspended boss of Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Ibrahim Magu never gave N4 billion to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Laolu Akande said the reports that Osinbajo ordered Magu to give him the money from the ...
Naija Loaded:
The office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Wednesday night, denied a viral fake news that Osinbajo received N4 billion from the suspended chairman of EFCC Ibrahim Magu. Laolu Akande, the...
AIT:
On Wednesday the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to reports that former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, gave him N4billion. The Reports had claimed that Osinbajo also ...
The Herald:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reacted to claims that he allegedly received N4billion bribe from Ibrahim Magu, suspended Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes
The Trent:
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has described as “false and baseless fabrications” the statement by one Jackson Ude that he received money from the embattled chairman of the anti-graft agency, EFCC. Magu is currently appearing before a presidential ...
The Cheer News:
BY MARY KUYE Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is seeking redress over the defamatory publication by a blogger, Mr Jackson Ude who accused Osinbajo of collecting N4 billion from the alleged Ibrahim Magu’s loot.
Ripples:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday described as fake news, reports that the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, gave him N4 billion.
Biz Watch Nigeria:
In a related development, Osinbajo last night denied an allegation by one Jackson Ude that Magu gave him N4 billion from alleged Continue reading VP Osinbajo Debunks Claims of Collecting ₦4 billion from Magu at BizWatchNigeria.Ng.
Pulse Nigeria:
The vice president says the allegations are quite absurd and defamatory.
360Nobs.com:
The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has reacted to allegation of receiving N4bn from suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. The Vice President’s media aide Laolu Akande who ...
Nigerian Eye:
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, Wednesday, described the report that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo had collected N4 billion from the embattled acting Chairman of the ...
The Eagle Online:
Osinbajo’s reaction was contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, on Thursday.
News Break:
Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President, has reacted to an allegation that he received N4 billion from suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. Read Also: Wike Dismisses Perm Sec For Violating COVID-19 ...
The Street Journal:
The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, on Wednesday said there was no truth in a series of tweets and online publications by PointBlank News and Newsreel.com.ng today 8th July 2020, credited to the same ...
The Breaking Times:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, has denied receiving N4bn from the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. Osinbajo’s Aide, ...
CKN Nigeria:
OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT PRESS STATEMENT VP OSINBAJO WILL NOT BE DISTRACTED BY CAMPAIGNS OF LIES & CALUMNYThe attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a series of tweets and online publications by PointBlank News and Newsreel.
The Rainbow:
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has debunked reports alleging he received N4b from the former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Ibrahim Magu, describing such reports as fake news.
The News:
The Office of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday strongly responded to a series of tweets and online publications Ude on PointBlank News and
Newsmakers:
Pat Stevens Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has denied receiving N4 billion from an alleged N39 billion loot traced to suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. Osinbajo disclosed this via a statement signed ...
Wotzup NG:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has denied collecting N4 billion from the embattled EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu The vice president denied the allegation via a tweet by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande Akande described the report claiming Osinbajo collected ...
Velox News:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reacted to allegation of receiving N4bn from suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. The Vice President’s media aide Laolu Akande who rubbished the claim, ...
Newzandar News:
VICE President, Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to reports that the embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, gave him [...]
The Genius Media:
At last, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to reports that former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, gave him N4Billion.
More Picks
1
Goya Foods Boycott Takes Off After CEO Praises Trump -
Ofofo,
9 hours ago
2
Ize-Iyamu Accuses Gov Obaseki Of Seeking 20 Billion Naira Loan To Fund Campaign -
The Bridge News,
10 hours ago
3
Atiku Clears The Air Concerning His Involvement With Hushpuppi -
Gist Lovers,
11 hours ago
4
Ethiopia Says Suspects Confessed To Killing Popular Singer -
Channels Television,
11 hours ago
5
Coronavirus Does not Exist – Nigerian Professor Says -
Pharmanews,
12 hours ago
6
P&ID makes fresh claims against AGF Malami -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
7
Nobody should feel sorry for Hushpuppi – Police PRO -
Politics Nigeria,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...