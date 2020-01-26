Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Osinbajo says APC government 'far from touching' majority
The Guardian  - Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has criticised his government for inability to live up to expectations despite all efforts it has put in place.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


