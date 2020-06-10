Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Osinbajo submits report to Buhari on how Nigeria can “bounce back” from COVID-19 and fall of oil prices economic ruins
Today News Africa  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN on behalf of the members Of The Economic Sustainability Committee presented a Report entitled “Bouncing Back: The Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan” to President Buhari for his approval.Photos; Tolani Alli

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday 11 June, stated that Nigeria can turn the coronavirus pandemic into an economic victory.
Unemployment may rise to 33.6% or about 39.4 million people by the end of 2020, if the country “fail to take prompt preemptive measures”, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said.
The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday submitted a post-COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Plan to President Muhammadu Buhari. The document contains actions and articulates strategies that will help mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the ...
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has presented the Economic Sustainability Plan to President Muhammadu Buhari. The President had on March 30, 2020, constituted an Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) in response to the threat of a severe economic ...
The Economic Sustainability Committee chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday submitted its report to President Muhammadu Buhari recommending that the government embarks on mass job creation to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.


