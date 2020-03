News at a Glance



Osun PDP To Receive Ex-Governor, 51 Others The Breaking Times - The Osun State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), has declared that the former governor of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and 51 others are set to join the party. A press release signed by the State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Soji ...



News Credibility Score: 41%