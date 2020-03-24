Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
Sahara Reporters
5
Channels Television
6
This Day
7
Leadership
8
Financial Watch
9
Linda Ikeji Blog
10
Daily Times
11
Complete Sports
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
National Mirror
14
Techpoint
15
Daily Independent
News at a Glance
Osun Suspends Weekly Market Indefinitely Over Coronavirus
NPO Reports
- Osun Suspends Weekly Market Indefinitely Over Coronavirus
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
21%
More Picks
1
"Miserable Death Await You"- Nigerians Reacts As Man Set Quran and Bible on Fire (Video) -
AY Naija NG,
4 hours ago
2
Mbaka Breaks Silence On Coronavirus See What He Says -
Talk Glitz,
4 hours ago
3
COVID-19 forces Nigerian Navy to suspend recruitment exercise -
Ripples Nigeria,
4 hours ago
4
Buhari expresses grief over killing of 47 by Boko Haram -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
5
Buhari expresses grief over killing of soldiers -
Nigerian Tribune,
5 hours ago
6
Ajimobi tasks Alao Akala, 16 others to reconcile aggrieved Oyo APC members -
Nigerian Tribune,
5 hours ago
7
Anambra: 3 students from one family drowned in River Niger -
Blueprint,
5 hours ago
8
Coronavirus: Ex-Liverpool Goalie Reina Says He ‘Had Symptoms’ -
Unknown Source,
5 hours ago
9
Wife sets husband’s N3m six-bedroom apartment ablaze in Osun -
Nigerian Tribune,
5 hours ago
10
Hillary Clinton shades Donald Trump for his tweets advocating for Americans to return to work amid coronavirus pandemic to avoid crippling the economy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
