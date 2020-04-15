

News at a Glance



Osun discharges 6 more COVID-19 patients Ripples - The Osun State government said on Wednesday six more COVID-19 patients had been discharged from its isolation centre in Ejigbo in line with the protocol of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who disclosed this ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



