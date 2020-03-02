Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Osun govt. reverses Aregbesola’s controversial education policies
The News  - The administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Monday announced reversals in some of the controversial initiatives introduced in the Osun State education sector by the

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Stakeholders demand terms for $47b Chinese loan, projects execution - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
2 ‘It is corruption to disregard the constitution’ - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 One cannot be convicted for criminal breach of trust and cheating based on same factual situation in respect of one transaction - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
4 21-year-old man sentenced to death for armed robbery - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
5 Abe tasks pharmacists on ethics, standard - Blueprint, 2 hours ago
6 Guaranty Trust Bank releases audited financial results for 2019 - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 Ijaw’s claim to Delta governorship race in 2023 faces challenge - Nigeria Tunes, 2 hours ago
8 ‘Why advertising agencies must evolve, become tax-compliant’ - Nigeria Tunes, 2 hours ago
9 Sanwo-Olu commissions UBA business office - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
10 Gov. Ugwuanyi inaugurates newly-elected council chairmen - The Citizen, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info