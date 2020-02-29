Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Osun inaugurates action committee on coronavirus
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Osun inaugurates action committee on coronavirus Osun State government on Friday inaugurated an action committee on the dreaded coronavirus disease, saying the development was aimed at ensuring effective preparation against the scourge.

2 days ago
 Additional Sources

Vanguard News:
Following the the outbreak of corona virus in Lagos state, Osun state government on Friday sets up a 15-man committee to intensify enlightenment campaign against the menace.
PM News:
A 17-day-old baby who was the youngest patient infected with the Coronavirus has recovered from the virus in China.
Aledeh:
The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the first case of Coronavirus in the country with Nigerians advised not to panic and stay safe amid the virus.
News Breakers:
Health experts in Nigeria are confident that the country can contain the spread of the Coronavirus after it recorded a first case on Tuesday. The virus has raised significant international concerns and alarm.
Abuja Press:
North Korea has insisted that it doesn't have a coronavirus problem, even growing furious at a public offer of assistance from the State Department.Meanwhile the outside world continue to speculate, for weeks now, about the severity of the coronavirus ...
Tori News:
For Nigerians who are in panic mood since the confirmation of coronavirus in the country, here are some things about the virus you should know about.


