News at a Glance



Ota land: Family distance self from litigation against Obasanjo Vanguard News - James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta The Sogunro family at Itele Ota in Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State has disclaimed four residents of the area, that instituted legal action against former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The litigants, including ...



News Credibility Score: 95%