Other regions should emulate Amotekun – APCON
The professional body of public relations, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) has thrown its weight behind the Amotekun security outfit in the south-west.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


1 Imo: Governor Uzodinma Denies Ordering Probe Of Ihedioha, Okorocha, Ohakim - Concise News, 56 mins ago
2 Nigerian Final Year Medical Student Schooling In Ukraine Commits Suicide after School Banished Her - Linda Vees Blog, 1 hour ago
3 RRS Officers arrest Pickpocket thief I’m Berger, Lagos - Julia Blaise Blog, 1 hour ago
4 Facebook mistakenly calls Chinese leader ‘Mr Shithole’ - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 1 hour ago
5 Bishop calls out Funke Akindele and siblings for boycotting their father’s burial - Gist Reel, 1 hour ago
6 Actress, Judy Austin not impressed with celebrity marriage published on social media - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
7 African Development Bank to invest $250m on water, sanitation in FCT - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
8 After 11 Miscarriages, God Answered My Prayers — Movie Maker, Linda Adedeji - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 2 hours ago
9 2023: INEC reveals plans to meet N/Assembly over electronic transmission of results - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
10 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival Holds this Year - NTA, 2 hours ago
