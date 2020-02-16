Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


‘Our mandate will be restored’ — Timpire Sylva breaks silence on Lyon’s sack
Nigerian Eye  - Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum, says the mandate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state will be restored.Sylva said this in reaction to the sack of David Lyon as governor-elect of Bayelsa by the supreme court.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 "You will never carry your child"- Tboss in tears rain curses lady who called her child ugly fowl(Video) - AY Naija NG, 6 hours ago
2 “I Can Do Whatever I Want With My Money” -Senator Dino Melaye Fires Back At Speed Darlington - Too Xclusive, 6 hours ago
3 Nigerian Rapper Vector Says People Who Shout In church While Praying Are Selfish | Do You Agree? - REDigion, 6 hours ago
4 Why Supreme Court can’t hear Ihedioha’s judgment review application — Uzodinma - MusBizu Beat, 6 hours ago
5 ‘Our mandate will be restored’ — Timpire Sylva breaks silence on Lyon’s sack - Nigerian Eye, 6 hours ago
6 Coronavirus: Nigerians Trapped In Wuhan, China Cry Out “Bring Us Home” - Daily Info, 6 hours ago
7 Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose celebrate their son’s birthday alongside her new boyfriend “AE”(Photos) - Wotzup NG, 6 hours ago
8 MTV Base Behind The Story: I wanted to be a footballer, not musician – Zlatan - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
9 The APC is now a funny organization under Oshiomhole - Former SGF, Babachir Lawal - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Bereaved father stabs nurse, attacks other medical workers over son's death - Pulse Nigeria, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info