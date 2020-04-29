

News at a Glance



‘Our self-assessment app is working’– Kogi tackles NCDC over comment on zero COVID-19 case Nigerian Eye - The Kogi state government says its self-assessment app has been effective in checking for COVID-19 cases in the state. Kogi, Yobe and Cross River are the three states yet to record any case of COVID-19.Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of the Nigeria ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



