

News at a Glance



Our suspension illegal ― Kwara LG chiefs Vanguard News - Vice-chairmen and councilors in the 16 local governments of Kwara have described their suspension from office by the state government as illegal. The vice-chairmen and councilors stated this at a news briefing in Ilorin on Monday. Hon Yusuf Salihu ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



