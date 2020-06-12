Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Outcome of APC Primary Election: I Won’t Appeal My Disqualification, Says Gov Obaseki
Western Post News  - Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has said he will not appeal the outcome of the screening process of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election, which shut him out of the party’s governorship race.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Another Source

APC disqualifies Obaseki from Edo primary Nigerian Eye:
The All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee for the Edo governorship primary has disqualified Godwin Obaseki, the governor.Jonathan Ayuba, chairman of the screening committee, broke the news while presenting his report to Adams Oshiomhole, ...


   More Picks
1 UPDATE – APC disqualifies Governor Obaseki, two Others - Salone, 52 mins ago
2 Biafra Agitation Will Take A New Dimension As Fulfillment Day Draw Near -Prophet Iganla - The New Era News, 56 mins ago
3 Obaseki: I Won't Appeal My Disqualification From Edo APC Primary - Gist Punch, 58 mins ago
4 Obaseki bit the hand that fed him – Fani-Kayode - Ladun Liadi Blog, 1 hour ago
5 NALDA Volunteer Programme Portal [Register / Login] - Slayminded, 1 hour ago
6 Release my aides from detention, Aisha Buhari tells IGP - iExclusive News, 1 hour ago
7 Gbajabiamila, 16 Bills and Still Counting - Leadership, 2 hours ago
8 Lagos discharges additional 90 COVID-19 patients - Ripples, 2 hours ago
9 APC will face consequences for disqualifying Obaseki – Odigie-Oyegun - The Herald, 2 hours ago
10 Airlines drag UK govt to court over compulsory 14 days isolation for travellers - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info