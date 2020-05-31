

News at a Glance



Outrage As Nigerian Man Shares Graphic Details Of How He R*ped Two Women Online Nigeria - Outrage As Nigerian Man Shares Graphic Details Of How He Rped Two Women A Nigerian man who joined the rape conversation triggered by the deaths Tina Ezekwe and Vera Omozuwa, ignited an outcry after sharing graphic details of how he raped two women.



News Credibility Score: 21%



