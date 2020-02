News at a Glance



Outrage as body camera footage showing the arrest of a 6 year old Florida schoolgirl emerges Monte Oz Live - The body camera footage showing the arrest of a 6-year-old Florida schoolgirl has been released, eliciting outrage from viewers. In 2019, an Orlando school resource officer arrested two 6-year-old children as a result of an in-school tantrum.



News Credibility Score: 21%