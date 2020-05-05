|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2 Ex-US Soldiers Attempt To Assasinate Venezuelan President With 300 Hungry Men - Naija Choice,
4 hours ago
|
2
|
Mother Of 6 Who Slapped Policeman 13 Times Arrested In Oyo - Naija Choice,
4 hours ago
|
3
|
Sinach tops Billboard USA for Christian song - Newzandar News,
4 hours ago
|
4
|
Barcelona Players and coaches set to undergo Covid-19 tests ahead of return to training - Koko Level's Blog,
4 hours ago
|
5
|
COVID-19: Nigerians Are The Most Indisciplined People On Earth – Itse Sagay - Nigeria Breaking News,
4 hours ago
|
6
|
How returned $311m Abacha loot‘ll be spent — Presidency - Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
|
7
|
72-year-man jailed for insulting Buhari after bandits killed family members - Velox News,
4 hours ago
|
8
|
Igbo Presidency: We didn’t appoint Gowon to negotiate on our behalf — Ohanaeze - Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
|
9
|
Almajiri: Gov. Wike accuses Buhari govt of double standard - Velox News,
4 hours ago
|
10
|
Adele looks unrecognisable in incredible new pics, tells fans to stay safe - Ofofo,
4 hours ago