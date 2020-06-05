

News at a Glance



Over 1000 Boko Haram militants killed in battle, says Burutai Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Over 1000 Boko Haram militants killed in battle, says Burutai Not fewer than 1,015 Boko Haram militants have lost their lives in the last two months as they engaged Nigerian troops in battles in the North-East while there has been no ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



