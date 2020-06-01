Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Over N10bn losses await speculators as ABCON hits forex market
Velox News  - Foreign currency speculators will in the coming months face over N10 billion losses as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) finalise plans to resume dollar sales to Bureaux De Change (BDCs).

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Over N10bn losses await speculators as ABCON hits forex market - Velox News, 1 hour ago
2 SEE THE TOP LOCAL GOVTS WITH CORONAVIRUS CASES AS 11 FROM LAGOS, 1 FROM FCT TOP LIST - Abuja Reporters, 1 hour ago
3 New York City imposes 11 p.m. curfew amid Floyd protests - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
4 416 New COVID-19 Cases In Nigeria, 12 Deaths Recorded - Reports Afrique, 3 hours ago
5 Court stops Edo govt, Obaseki from prosecuting Oshiomhole - Velox News, 3 hours ago
6 Want to fly out soon? You must read these ICAO COVID-19 flight rules - Online Nigeria, 3 hours ago
7 Nigeria's campus cults: Buccaneers, Black Axe and other feared groups - BBC Africa, 3 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: Nigeria records new 416 cases, 12 deaths - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
9 Floyd Mayweather offers to pay all of George Floyd’s funeral expenses in four different cities - Gistvile, 4 hours ago
10 416 new COVID-19 cases as Nigeria’s total rises to 10578; death toll climbs to 299 - Ripples, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info